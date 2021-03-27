Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on ANTA Sports Products Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ANPDF)

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of ANTA Sports Products in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Chou anticipates that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the year.

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANTA Sports Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

OTCMKTS:ANPDF opened at $16.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.59 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.17. ANTA Sports Products has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $19.02.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, and Singapore. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, football, outdoor, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.