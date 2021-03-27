Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€100.00” Price Target for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG)

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) has been assigned a €100.00 ($117.65) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 22.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €88.63 ($104.28).

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR HLAG opened at €129.00 ($151.76) on Thursday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a 12 month high of €186.60 ($219.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.40, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion and a PE ratio of 23.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €120.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is €82.57.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.