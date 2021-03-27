Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Casey’s General Stores in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.00 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.42 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.10.

Shares of CASY opened at $216.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $117.25 and a one year high of $217.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.62.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total transaction of $531,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,999.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

