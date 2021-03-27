Jeff M. Shaw Sells 4,905 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.05, for a total transaction of $2,393,885.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,813,279.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $506.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $462.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $457.37. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $283.59 and a 12 month high of $507.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. TheStreet downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

