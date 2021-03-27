JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JCDXF. Exane BNP Paribas cut JCDecaux from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BNP Paribas cut JCDecaux from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on JCDecaux from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut JCDecaux from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

OTCMKTS:JCDXF opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JCDecaux has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.28.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

