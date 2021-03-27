Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 405,520 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,248,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 405,520 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $88,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQC. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,930,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,436 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,216,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,188,000 after purchasing an additional 672,630 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,351,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,855,000 after purchasing an additional 479,787 shares during the period. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 35.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,187,000 after buying an additional 423,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,755,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,883,000 after buying an additional 380,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $35.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.23.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 604.59% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

