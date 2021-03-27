Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 170,058 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,458,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,058 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $80,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Evergy by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,401,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,284 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Evergy by 437.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,947,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,117 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Evergy by 467.0% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,419,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,494 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Evergy by 16,759.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 884,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,104,000 after purchasing an additional 879,353 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $33,390,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $59.14 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $65.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 74.05%.

In other news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.48 per share, with a total value of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,271.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,734,954.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,836.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,673 shares of company stock worth $1,863,735 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.