Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 989,664 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 498.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,188,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 989,664 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $76,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WELL. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Welltower by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Welltower by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WELL opened at $73.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.08 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.72.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

WELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.98.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

