Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $80.58 Million Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 86.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 842,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389,612 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $80,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,107,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,838,000 after purchasing an additional 552,938 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after buying an additional 47,703 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 18,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

MKC opened at $90.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

