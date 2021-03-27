Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $71.64 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 67.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,111,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 447,191 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $71,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 28,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

TSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stephens raised Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.67.

NYSE:TSN opened at $75.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.62 and its 200-day moving average is $64.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.