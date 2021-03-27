Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,021 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $70,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $889,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $421,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.85.

NYSE:GWW opened at $399.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $233.85 and a twelve month high of $427.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $384.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.32.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.