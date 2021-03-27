Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,579,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 103,212 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 3.13% of WSFS Financial worth $70,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,456,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 18,394 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 9,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 40,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $2,110,471.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,654 shares in the company, valued at $5,412,811.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $161,148.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WSFS opened at $50.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.40 and its 200-day moving average is $40.32. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $55.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $169.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.72 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. Equities analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.83%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

