Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 8,429 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,429 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.30% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $72,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,768,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,626 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,306,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,135 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,332,473,000 after acquiring an additional 869,729 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,831,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,138,000 after acquiring an additional 400,135 shares during the period. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.89.

In related news, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total value of $67,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,053.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $1,664,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,475,534.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $3,407,004. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $168.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.42 and a fifty-two week high of $179.79.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.64%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

