Jane Thomason Acquires 35,000 Shares of Kina Securities Limited (ASX:KSL) Stock

Kina Securities Limited (ASX:KSL) insider Jane Thomason purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.95 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,075.00 ($23,625.00).

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st.

About Kina Securities

Kina Securities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various diversified financial services in Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Banking & Finance, Wealth Management, and Corporate. It offers various banking products and services, including saving, cheque, fixed deposit, and cash management accounts; debit cards; internet and mobile banking services; insurance agent services; personal, home, residential investment property, and business loans; overdraft, equipment financing, insurance premium funding, and bank guarantee services; and trade finance and ESI loan services.

