Jane Thomason Acquires 35,000 Shares of Kina Securities Limited (ASX:KSL) Stock

Kina Securities Limited (ASX:KSL) insider Jane Thomason purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.95 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,075.00 ($23,625.00).
The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st.
About Kina Securities
Featured Story: Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kina Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kina Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.