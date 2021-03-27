James J. Cotter Living Trust Sells 4,000 Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $25,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 789,790 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,370.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Reading International alerts:

On Monday, March 22nd, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $27,240.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $27,240.00.

On Monday, March 15th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $28,480.00.

Reading International stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.03. Reading International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Reading International during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reading International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reading International by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 336,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.