Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea Sells 4,710 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Stock

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 4,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $42,248.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,593.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 16,881 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $169,822.86.

On Monday, February 1st, Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 28,336 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $426,456.80.

On Thursday, January 28th, Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 16,713 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $201,224.52.

INO opened at $9.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $33.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 1907.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark cut their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

