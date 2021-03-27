ITT (NYSE:ITT) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $90.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ITT traded as high as $90.75 and last traded at $90.73, with a volume of 19367 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.16.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ITT. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of ITT by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.72 million. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.10%.

ITT Company Profile (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

