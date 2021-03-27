Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Shares Sold by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Issuer Direct were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct in the third quarter worth $93,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 32.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct in the fourth quarter worth $303,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct in the fourth quarter worth $506,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

ISDR stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.86. Issuer Direct Co. has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $27.73.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.14. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Analysts predict that Issuer Direct Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

In related news, Director William H. Everett sold 5,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $139,444.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,446 shares in the company, valued at $573,014.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 32.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in North America and Europe. The company provides Platform id, a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower module, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; and proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.