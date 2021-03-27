iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,527 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF were worth $7,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Grace Capital increased its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYK opened at $175.57 on Friday. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 1-year low of $103.44 and a 1-year high of $182.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.88.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

