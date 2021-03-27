iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Stock Holdings Boosted by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $713,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,229,000 after acquiring an additional 25,838 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DSI traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,987. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.84 and a 200 day moving average of $99.50. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $46.26 and a 1 year high of $76.59.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

