iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Bought by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 675.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,941 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $153,843,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,823,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,646,000 after purchasing an additional 994,267 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,009,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,714,000 after purchasing an additional 655,314 shares during the last quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,226,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $23,658,000.

Shares of MCHI stock opened at $81.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.61. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $55.21 and a 1-year high of $97.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

