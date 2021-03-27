iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.15. 627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,687. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $85.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.94.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

