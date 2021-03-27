Iota Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IOTC) Short Interest Up 2,100.0% in March

Iota Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IOTC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 2,100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IOTC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 8,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,505. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27. Iota Communications has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.43.

Iota Communications Company Profile

Iota Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wireless network carrier and software-as-a-service company. The company operates through four segments: Iota Networks, Iota Commercial Solutions, Iota Communications, and Iota Holdings. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that optimize energy efficiency, sustainability and operations for businesses and commercial facilities.

