Iota Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IOTC) Short Interest Up 2,100.0% in March

Iota Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IOTC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 2,100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IOTC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 8,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,505. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27. Iota Communications has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.43.
Iota Communications Company Profile
