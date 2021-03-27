Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,935 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $10,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,951,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,633,000 after buying an additional 11,151,107 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,310,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,737 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,336,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,022 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 53.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,825,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,099,000 after buying an additional 986,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,319,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,916,000 after purchasing an additional 722,235 shares during the period.

Shares of INVH opened at $32.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.88, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.13 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INVH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

