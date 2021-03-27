Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 4,874 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,834% compared to the typical daily volume of 252 call options.
In other Luminex news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $172,263.75. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luminex by 6.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 18,678 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Luminex by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Luminex by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 228,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 44,743 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Luminex by 14.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 121,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Luminex by 2.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.12). Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Luminex will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Luminex’s payout ratio is currently -190.48%.
About Luminex
Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.
