Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 3,038 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 611% compared to the average volume of 427 call options.

RVNC stock opened at $28.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.42. Revance Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $34.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average is $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.01.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.01. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,818.87% and a negative return on equity of 85.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $859,438.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,252.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RVNC. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

