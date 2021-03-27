Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Cut to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have C$2.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$2.75.

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Invesque from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

TSE IVQ.U opened at C$2.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$143.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70. Invesque has a 52 week low of C$1.45 and a 52 week high of C$3.56.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

