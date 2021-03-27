Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Trading Down 6.9%

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA)’s stock price fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.51 and last traded at $13.51. 325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 38,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.51.

Several analysts recently commented on IVA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Inventiva in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Inventiva in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Get Inventiva alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inventiva during the 3rd quarter worth about $351,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inventiva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inventiva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,841,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inventiva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,813,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Inventiva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Inventiva Company Profile (NYSE:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the treatment of fibrotic, cancer, and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and systemic sclerosis. The company also develops Odiparcil, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial primarily for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type VI disease; YAP-TEAD that is in preclinical stage to treat malignant mesothelioma and lung cancer; NSD2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and EPICURE for immuno-oncology treatment.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.