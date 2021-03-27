Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Receives $14.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TILE shares. TheStreet raised Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of TILE stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.73. 316,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,810. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $746.51 million, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.44. Interface has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.83 million. Interface had a positive return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Interface will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Interface’s payout ratio is 2.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TILE. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Interface in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interface in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Interface by 280.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

