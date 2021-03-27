Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Raised to $55.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective hoisted by Loop Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities cut shares of Intel from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a sell rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.84.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $64.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $67.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $1,958,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,104,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

