Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on INTC. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.84.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $64.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $263.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.16. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $67.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,578,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $1,192,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

