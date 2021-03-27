Insider Selling: Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) President Sells 2,116 Shares of Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) President Michael A. Bieber sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $80,767.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 80,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,087,227.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:WLDN traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.20. 110,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,494. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.22 million, a PE ratio of -44.82 and a beta of 1.30. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $54.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.41 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.
WLDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 12th.
Willdan Group Company Profile
Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.
