Insider Selling: Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) President Sells 2,116 Shares of Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) President Michael A. Bieber sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $80,767.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 80,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,087,227.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:WLDN traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.20. 110,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,494. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.22 million, a PE ratio of -44.82 and a beta of 1.30. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $54.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.41 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Willdan Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Willdan Group by 239.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Willdan Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 962,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,125,000 after purchasing an additional 35,866 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Willdan Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Willdan Group by 328,380.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,796 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

