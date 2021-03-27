Insider Selling: Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) SVP Sells 6,309 Shares of Stock

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) SVP Todd R. Black sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $291,223.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,340.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

UTL opened at $45.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $686.59 million, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.40 and a 200-day moving average of $41.30. Unitil Co. has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $58.27.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $116.90 million during the quarter. Unitil had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Unitil’s payout ratio is 65.80%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Unitil by 524.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Unitil by 22.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Unitil by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Unitil by 4.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Unitil by 9.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UTL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unitil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Unitil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

