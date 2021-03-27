Insider Selling: RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) CEO Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $771,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,725,229.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE RES opened at $5.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. RPC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $7.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average is $3.83.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.46 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.86%. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in RPC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in RPC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in RPC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in RPC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in RPC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on RES shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.39.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

