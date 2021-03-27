Insider Selling: Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CEO Sells $890,000.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $890,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Mac Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 23rd, Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total value of $1,087,875.00.
- On Thursday, January 21st, Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total value of $1,217,500.00.
Palomar stock opened at $69.38 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.16 and a 52 week high of $121.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.82 and a beta of -0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.77 and a 200-day moving average of $89.53.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Palomar by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,024,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,234,000 after purchasing an additional 716,435 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,173,000. BP PLC grew its position in shares of Palomar by 182.4% in the 4th quarter. BP PLC now owns 255,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,730,000 after buying an additional 165,253 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Palomar by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PLMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.
About Palomar
Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.
