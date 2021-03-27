Insider Selling: Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CEO Sells $890,000.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $890,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mac Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total value of $1,087,875.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total value of $1,217,500.00.

Palomar stock opened at $69.38 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.16 and a 52 week high of $121.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.82 and a beta of -0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.77 and a 200-day moving average of $89.53.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Palomar had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Palomar by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,024,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,234,000 after purchasing an additional 716,435 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,173,000. BP PLC grew its position in shares of Palomar by 182.4% in the 4th quarter. BP PLC now owns 255,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,730,000 after buying an additional 165,253 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Palomar by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

