Insider Selling: Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) General Counsel Sells $186,750.00 in Stock

Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) General Counsel Andrew J. Mccormick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $186,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,409.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Laird Superfood, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laird Superfood from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, and performance mushroom supplements; and coffee, tea, and hot chocolate products.

