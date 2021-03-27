Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sells $399,783.41 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,109 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.49, for a total value of $399,783.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,770,001.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Richard Doubleday also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Richard Doubleday sold 11,025 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.06, for a total value of $4,035,811.50.

DexCom stock opened at $352.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $240.61 and a 12-month high of $456.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The business had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.41 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 389.7% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $838,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,722 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,016,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,445,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 991.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 666,268 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,181,000 after acquiring an additional 605,196 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $961,179,000 after acquiring an additional 490,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.25.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

