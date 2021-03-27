Insider Buying: Pro-Pac Packaging Limited (ASX:PPG) Insider Buys A$19,768.13 in Stock

Pro-Pac Packaging Limited (ASX:PPG) insider Jonathan Ling acquired 101,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,768.13 ($14,120.09).

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.35.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. Pro-Pac Packaging’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Pro-Pac Packaging Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial, flexible, and rigid packaging products in Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. It operates through: Flexibles, Industrial, and Rigid segments. The Flexibles segment manufactures flexible packaging materials products, such as stretch and shrink wrap, agricultural silage packaging, fresh produce bags, barrier and lidding films, and industrial protective films.

