Insider Buying: Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) Insider Purchases 12,254 Shares of Stock

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) insider Steven McTiernan bought 12,254 shares of Kenmare Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 408 ($5.33) per share, for a total transaction of £49,996.32 ($65,320.51).

Shares of Kenmare Resources stock opened at GBX 418 ($5.46) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 395.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 327.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £458.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48. Kenmare Resources plc has a twelve month low of GBX 168.50 ($2.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 424.35 ($5.54).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Kenmare Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Kenmare Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces mineral sands products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northern coast of Mozambique. Its products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile, as well as concentrates including secondary zircon and mineral sands concentrates.

