Insider Buying: Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Director Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Director Terry Considine purchased 100,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $569,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Terry Considine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Terry Considine purchased 100,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.82 per share, for a total transaction of $582,000.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Terry Considine bought 100,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $564,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Terry Considine bought 100,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $572,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:AIV opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $883.31 million, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $6.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.5% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 3.5% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 123,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 6.2% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zelman & Associates raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

