Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $101.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on INGR. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.25.

INGR stock opened at $92.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.52. Ingredion has a fifty-two week low of $68.71 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.74.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingredion will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,502 shares of company stock valued at $132,923. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ingredion by 568.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

