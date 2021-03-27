Infratil Limited (ASX:IFT) Insider Peter Springford Acquires 1,700 Shares

Infratil Limited (ASX:IFT) insider Peter Springford purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$7.14 ($5.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,136.30 ($8,668.79).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.49.

About Infratil

Infratil Limited owns and operates infrastructure businesses and investments primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Trustpower, Tilt Renewables, Wellington International Airport, NZ Bus, Perth Energy, Associate, and All Other Segments and Corporate segments.

