Incent Price Tops $0.0312 on Top Exchanges (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Incent has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $59.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Incent token can now be bought for approximately $0.0312 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Incent has traded 40.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00058020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.32 or 0.00229251 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.82 or 0.00874066 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00049709 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00074904 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00030809 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 tokens. Incent’s official website is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Incent

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

