imbrex (REX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $207.00

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 27th. One imbrex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0187 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. imbrex has a market cap of $161,636.31 and approximately $207.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, imbrex has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

imbrex Coin Profile

imbrex (REX) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

Buying and Selling imbrex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire imbrex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase imbrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

