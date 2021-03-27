Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IDRA. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.56.

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ IDRA opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.78. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $6.14. The company has a market cap of $60.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.40.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.88). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Daniel B. Soland acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 13,426 shares of company stock worth $54,945 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 29,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 115,927.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.