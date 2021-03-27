ICON Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. ICON has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and approximately $110.25 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ICON has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $2.02 or 0.00003679 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

Get ICON alerts:

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 594,984,542 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.