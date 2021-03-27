IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) PT Raised to $276.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $265.00 to $276.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IAC. Zacks Investment Research raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $154.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $227.38.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $218.43 on Tuesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $266.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.72 and a 200 day moving average of $175.01.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $6.11. The business had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.45 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAC. State Street Corp acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,402,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,333.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,877 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,463,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,878,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 409.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 666,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,154,000 after acquiring an additional 535,393 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

