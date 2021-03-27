Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HYLN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hyliion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hyliion from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Get Hyliion alerts:

NYSE HYLN opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. Hyliion has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $58.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.43.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Equities research analysts forecast that Hyliion will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyliion during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Park Capital Group purchased a new position in Hyliion during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Hyliion during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Hyliion during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hyliion during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. 4.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.