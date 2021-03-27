Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Position Increased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 22,038 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 267.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,863,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,964 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,496,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 4,038.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 517,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after purchasing an additional 504,857 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,179,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,035,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,568,000 after purchasing an additional 373,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

HUN opened at $28.83 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average of $25.86.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 42.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Huntsman from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Vertical Research upgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.74.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

