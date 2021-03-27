Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.74.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.62.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 146,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 288,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 144,778 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 812,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,262,000 after purchasing an additional 175,502 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 420,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 25.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 122,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

